M-106 ramp to I-94 closing

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In Jackson County, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing the Cooper Street ramp to westbound I-94 on Monday.

MDOT is preparing to shift traffic on I-94 as part of its $120 million project to rebuild and widen the highway near the airport road interchange.

The closure is expected to last until mid-July.

