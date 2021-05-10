Advertisement

Lt. Governor Gilchrist to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Flint

The vaccination will take place during the first stop of his ‘Making Real Change’ tour.
Michigan's Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will be in Flint on Monday to receive his second dose of...
Michigan's Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will be in Flint on Monday to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(WLUC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist will receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccine site in Flint.

This will mark the first stop of Lt. Governor Gilchrist’s ‘Making Real Change’ tour, which aims to promote vaccinations throughout the state.

The site is located at the Berston Field House, a long-standing community recreation center.

  • Joining Gilchrist will be Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley,
  • Rep. Cynthia Neeley,
  • Dr. Bobby Mukkamala,
  • Isaiah Oliver, Chair of Greater Flint Coronavirus Taskforce on Racial Inequities,
  • and Commissioner Bryant Nolden, Executive Director of Berston Field House.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

House fire in Williamstown
UPDATE: Williamstown house fire out, crews investigate
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Brandon Michael Gearhart
Lansing Police identify suspect in Climax St. homicide
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Whitmer won’t discuss trip after reported use of private jet
The MI Vacc to Normal Milestone Tracker shows Michigan's progress toward COVID-19 vaccine...
Michigan: 54% vaccinated, including residents outside state

Latest News

Credit from Michigan.gov
MDHHS names Dr. Alexis Travis as senior deputy director for the Public Health Administration
FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Reversing Trump, US restores transgender health protections
UPDATE: Grand Ledge releases prom guidelines
US Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton is expected to testify on the oversight of...
House Capitol attack hearing set for Monday afternoon