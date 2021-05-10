Lt. Governor Gilchrist to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Flint

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist will receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccine site in Flint.

This will mark the first stop of Lt. Governor Gilchrist’s ‘Making Real Change’ tour, which aims to promote vaccinations throughout the state.

The site is located at the Berston Field House, a long-standing community recreation center.

Joining Gilchrist will be Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley,

Rep. Cynthia Neeley,

Dr. Bobby Mukkamala,

Isaiah Oliver, Chair of Greater Flint Coronavirus Taskforce on Racial Inequities,

and Commissioner Bryant Nolden, Executive Director of Berston Field House.

