Lansing Police searching for suspect in shooting at Beverly Place Apartments

Police found a man shot in the hip.
Police are searching for the suspect behind a shooting at a central Lansing apartment complex.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for the suspect behind a shooting at a central Lansing apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched to the Beverly Place Apartments around 5 a.m. Sunday. They say they found a man shot in the hip who was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators are describing the suspect as a black man, about five foot eight with a thick build and a beard. They also say he was wearing a bandana.

If you know anything about this incident, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or send a private message on their Facebook page.

