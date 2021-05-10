Lansing man charged with resisting arrest, obstructing an officer

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man is behind bars for resisting arrest back in March.

According to Meridian Township Police, on March 10, 2021, Meridian Township Officers responded to a retail fraud that occurred at Meijer, 2055 W Grand River Avenue. Officers found 18 year old Demarion Jordan Harris of Lansing in the Meridian Mall parking lot and when they attempted to detain Harris, he allegedly assaulted an officer.

An external review of the incident showed no wrong doing on the part of the officers involved, according to Meridian Township police.

On May 10, 2021, Harris was arraigned in the 55th District Court on charges of felony resisting and obstructing a police officer third degree retail fraud in relation to this incident. Mr. Harris is being held on a $5,000 cash bond at the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

