Jackson hosts first of 16 statewide public hearings on Michigan Redistricting Process

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The very first Constitutionally mandated public hearing will be held in Jackson tomorrow. This will mark the first time Michiganders will have a say in where their political district lines are drawn.

Michigan’s new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) will kick off a series of 16 public hearings in Jackson at 6 p.m. They will be gathering public comments from Michigan residents on the state’s redistricting process.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC), was created by Michigan voters in 2018.

Whether participating in-person or virtually, Michigan residents are urged to give the Commission input about their communities on the redistricting process, including proposed maps.

The event will take place at American 1 Event Center 128 W. Ganson St. in Jackson.

You can participate remotely using this zoom link.

All Michigan residents are encouraged to RSVP in advance to attend the hearings.

A livestream of the meeting will be available on the Redistricting Michigan Facebook page.

