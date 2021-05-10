Advertisement

In My View 5/10/21: Grant Uyl one of the standout personalities that define DeWitt athletics

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It always seems like the sports teams at DeWitt High School are terrific ever year.

Why? They’ve won 15 state titles in school history, the last of course being football in January. And their students are good in the class room like football standout Grant Uyl.

He had offers from two service academies and he is now off to Air Force Academy. Uyl was a key to DeWitt’s success and there are standout personalities on most DeWitt teams each season in my view that are key to the school’s annual sports successes.

