Hulu announces a nine-part docuseries on the history of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Hulu announced they will be releasing a nine-part Original docuseries on the history of the Los Angeles Lakers. This will feature events and interviews over the past four decades.

The series will include over 35 interviews from people within the organization, including the Buss Family, coaches Pat Riley and Phil Jackson, and NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and team captain Kareem Abdul- Jabbar, and many more.

The series will also feature footage of never-before-seen interviews with the Lakers late owners, Jerry Buss.

The untitled project is slated to debut on Hulu in 2022.

