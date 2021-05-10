House Capitol attack hearing set for Monday afternoon

(WILX) - Monday the House Committee on Administration is holding a hearing about the January 6 insurrection.

US Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton is expected to testify on the oversight of the attack.

A live stream of the virtual meeting will start at 3 p.m.

Congress is still trying to figure out how to move forward and prevent future attacks.

In March, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that seven house panels would be investigating the riots. This comes after an independent, bipartisan commission was unable to be pulled together.

