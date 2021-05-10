Advertisement

House Capitol attack hearing set for Monday afternoon

Congress is still trying to figure out how to move forward and prevent future attacks.
US Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton is expected to testify on the oversight of the attack.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WILX) - Monday the House Committee on Administration is holding a hearing about the January 6 insurrection.

A live stream of the virtual meeting will start at 3 p.m.

Congress is still trying to figure out how to move forward and prevent future attacks.

In March, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that seven house panels would be investigating the riots. This comes after an independent, bipartisan commission was unable to be pulled together.

