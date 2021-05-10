Advertisement

Hedlund Plumbing gives us some tips on how to properly prepare your garden faucet for spring

There are some specific parts that you should be keeping an eye on
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Have you heard of a hose bib? I have to be honest, I’ve owned a home (and a hose) for over twenty years and I had never heard of a hose bib and I also didn’t know that there were some steps you need to take in order to turn on your hose bib to be sure it was ready for spring. Bob Hedlund, co-owner of Hedlund Plumbing, explains what a hose bib and what those proper steps are in order to make sure it’s ready for spring.

