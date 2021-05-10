Advertisement

Grand Ledge to choose superintendent this week

Grand Ledge Superintendent candidates
Grand Ledge Superintendent candidates(WILX 2021)
By Kylie Khan
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Choosing a new superintendent is a monumental decision for any school district. It’ll be even bigger when the Grand Ledge School Board votes Wednesday night.

That’s because one of the finalists wrote a letter of recommendation for a principal who’d been accused of, and later pleaded no contest, to sexual misconduct.

Steven Gabriel wrote the letter for Scott Eckhart in 2015. A local sex assault survivors organization believes Gabriel knew about the allegations when he wrote the letter.

“It’s truly a question of what did Dr. Gabriel know and how did he handle the facts that he knew?” said Sara Clark-Pierson, Grand Ledge School Board president.

Eckhart was charged in 2019 for the 2015 incident.

“Nobody wants to condemn Dr. Gabriel,” said Zack Whaley with Survivor Strong. “Nobody wants his head on a platter or for him to lose his livelihood or anything, but as I said in the letter, a person’s integrity is really central to the decision-making process in terms of picking a superintendent.”

The school board meets Tuesday to interview the final three candidates. At the beginning of the meeting, each candidate will have five minutes to talk about anything they want.

“I hope that each board member, as will I, will listen to all the public input. In that situation, I do want to be clear that this is not a question of putting the two original parties on trial,” said Clark-Pierson.

There will be an opportunity for public comment on Wednesday before the board makes a decision.

Survivor Strong has already submit a letter saying, “Gabriel took an active role in ensuring that now-convicted sex offender Scott Eckhart would continue to have dangerous access to children...”

“People deserve to be protected by their community and cared for by their community, and I want people to speak out with their own thoughts about the situation with just the information that’s been presented and make sure that the school board hears that. The school board has obviously heard what we have to say to them,” said Whaley.

In an email to News 10, Gabriel wrote, “I plan to publicly address this issue during my interview with the Board of Education tomorrow evening.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

House fire in Williamstown
UPDATE: Williamstown house fire out, crews investigate
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Brandon Michael Gearhart
Lansing Police identify suspect in Climax St. homicide
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
GM Grand River pausing once again

Latest News

Michigan Hits 55% Benchmark
Michigan Hits 55% Benchmark
s
Tower Tunnel 5k
East Lansing Public Schools teacher reinstated after review of slavery lesson
f
Randall Auto
Flu season nearly non-existent during COVID pandemic