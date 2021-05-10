Grand Ledge to choose superintendent this week

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Choosing a new superintendent is a monumental decision for any school district. It’ll be even bigger when the Grand Ledge School Board votes Wednesday night.

That’s because one of the finalists wrote a letter of recommendation for a principal who’d been accused of, and later pleaded no contest, to sexual misconduct.

Steven Gabriel wrote the letter for Scott Eckhart in 2015. A local sex assault survivors organization believes Gabriel knew about the allegations when he wrote the letter.

“It’s truly a question of what did Dr. Gabriel know and how did he handle the facts that he knew?” said Sara Clark-Pierson, Grand Ledge School Board president.

Eckhart was charged in 2019 for the 2015 incident.

“Nobody wants to condemn Dr. Gabriel,” said Zack Whaley with Survivor Strong. “Nobody wants his head on a platter or for him to lose his livelihood or anything, but as I said in the letter, a person’s integrity is really central to the decision-making process in terms of picking a superintendent.”

The school board meets Tuesday to interview the final three candidates. At the beginning of the meeting, each candidate will have five minutes to talk about anything they want.

“I hope that each board member, as will I, will listen to all the public input. In that situation, I do want to be clear that this is not a question of putting the two original parties on trial,” said Clark-Pierson.

There will be an opportunity for public comment on Wednesday before the board makes a decision.

Survivor Strong has already submit a letter saying, “Gabriel took an active role in ensuring that now-convicted sex offender Scott Eckhart would continue to have dangerous access to children...”

“People deserve to be protected by their community and cared for by their community, and I want people to speak out with their own thoughts about the situation with just the information that’s been presented and make sure that the school board hears that. The school board has obviously heard what we have to say to them,” said Whaley.

In an email to News 10, Gabriel wrote, “I plan to publicly address this issue during my interview with the Board of Education tomorrow evening.”

