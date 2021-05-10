Former teacher donates $1.1 million to Jackson Catholic Schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A former Jackson Lumen Christi teacher leaves an incredible gift upon her passing. Donna Ambs donated $1.1 million to four catholic schools in the Jackson area.

Ambs was a founding member of Lumen Christi High School who wanted her support for Jackson catholic schools to outlive her.

“This donation is incredibly important for us.. it’s a way in which we can help donnas name live on,” said Alumni Officer for Jackson Catholic Schools, Charlie Ludlow.

Ludlow says this donation will be used to offset teacher salaries and incentives for them to show them how much they are appreciated.

“We love our teachers at Jackson Catholics schools and we want to make sure they are taken care of and we want to make sure we’re continuing to have our best teachers that this area has to offer,” Ludlow said.

Ludlow believes this will help keep the schools strong since their teachers are their best asset.

“This makes sure that our teachers are really taken care of that’s the major impact for it. Donna was a teacher.. she was someone that was a lifetime educator for the Jackson county schools. She’s somebody who many students think fondly upon, because she allowed them to live there best life and also to exemplify the teachings of the catholic church,” Ludlow said.

Donna made a big impact during her years of teaching. Her donation means her impact is going to be felt in Jackson’s catholic schools for years to come.

“As a teacher she was someone that was dead serious about teaching she was all business she loved Catholic schools so it doesn’t surprise me that she wants to leave money for the schools,” Lumen Christi Teacher Sean Brogan said.

Both Ludlow and Brogan says it just shows the type of community they are in and that Ambs wanted to make sure that teachers and students could really feel supported from others.

“The endowment is going to allow you to put other moneys that you would be spending on teacher salaries into a better student experience in the schools so that’s not just going to impact the teachers but it’s going to impact the students as well,” Brogan said.

Donna believed that the role of a teacher was such a vital role to inspire and influence young lives and that’s just one reason why she wanted to donate it to Jackson’s catholic schools.

