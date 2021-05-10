East Lansing Public Schools teacher reinstated after review of slavery lesson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A middle school teacher has been reinstated after East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS) completed an investigation into a controversial lesson they taught in April.

Matt Christians, a social studies teacher at McDonald Middle School, was put on paid administrative leave after he asked students to write about what it would be like to be a slave. A parent expressed concern with the lesson, prompting ELPS to apologize and evaluate the lesson plan.

During the course of the district’s evaluation they learned of an assignment Christians gave in 2012, wherein he asked students to write about the “positives of slavery.”

Superintendent Dori Leyko told News 10 that, that following a thorough investigation, Christians has been reinstated.

“[We] recently completed an investigation to thoroughly evaluate and respond to concerns and questions regarding the 2021 eighth-grade Social Studies assignment on slavery and its relevance to an assignment used in 2012,” Leyko wrote. “During the investigation, a middle school Social Studies teacher was placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave – the teacher will be returning to the classroom Monday, May 10.”

The investigation consisted of interviews with 8th-grade teachers and MacDonald Middle School administrators, communication with previous ELPS administrators, conversation with a History Alive publishing company representative, viewing of classroom videos, unsolicited communication (phone calls and emails) from current and previous middle school parents and current teachers, and a review of the curriculum.

The districted learned that the 2012 slavery assignment which asked students to write about the “positives of slavery” only included that phrasing in that year. In March, the assignment was removed from Google classroom as an assigned task, yet all students received full credit in Power School (the district’s student information and grading system) whether or not they completed the assignment.

An apology by the teachers, a class discussion and an optional written response prompt were completed in all eighth-grade Social Studies classes on March 15, 2021 as committed to in the letter sent to 8th-grade parents on March 12, 2021.

“We maintain that the responsibility and accountability for this assignment being given to our students lies with all levels,” Leyko wrote.

The district also says they are taking steps to repair the harm the curriculum may have caused.

In the scale of that classroom in question, Leyko says the assignment or any version of it will not be used again. Christians has also offered to and will be participating in summer and ongoing professional learning on diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice.

District-wide, ELPS has initiated its process to review and evaluate its middle school Social Studies curriculum. The review committee will include Black parents, community members and students. This evaluation, pilot, and recommendation may take much of next school year, and alternative Black history assignments and activities from current sources will be used next school year and possibly beyond.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.