Detroit Police Chief James Craig may run for governor of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chief Craig is expected to make the announcement of his retirement today and his plans to run for governor in 2022.

Chief Craig would be the candidate Republicans have been looking for, and the chief has talked with republican leaders about the possibility of running.

Craig has been the Chief of Detroit police since 2013 and has been working on uniting the police force with the community.

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan hasn’t said whether or not he’s aware of Craig’s plans to retire, but says he still plans to put support behind Governor Whitmer.

Chief Craig did appear on Fox News last night to talk about police reform in America and agreed he has big plans for the future.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.