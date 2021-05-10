Advertisement

deGrom Injury Not Considered Serious

(WIBW)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Jacob deGrom will placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side. The move will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest. The Mets say an MRI on Sunday night was “clean of any issues.” DeGrom is 3-2 with a 0.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts and seven walks in 40 innings over six starts.

