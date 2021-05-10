Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,716 new cases, 33 deaths over two day period

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge continues to slow down, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 2,716 new cases and 33 deaths in the state of Michigan.

Over the two day period, Michigan averaged about 1,358 cases per day, a slight decrease in the daily cases Michigan saw last week.

State totals climb to 865,349 cases and 18,239 deaths.

Testing is still averaging around 35,000 per day over the last five days, while the state’s positivity has been steadily decreasing, from around 10% last week, to around 7% this week.

Three mid-Michigan schools reported new outbreaks on Monday, these schools include:

Neff Kindergarten Center in Eaton County (3 cases).

Jackson Christian (6 cases), and Arnold Elementary (6 cases) in Jackson County.

Ingham County reports 22,179 cases and 359 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,226 cases and 259 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,887 cases and 79 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,665 cases and 186 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,521 cases and 99 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.