Concerns rising over gambling addiction in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s gambling helpline is reporting nearly double the calls coming from those seeking help and concerned family members.

In January, online gambling and sports betting became legal in the state. Health officials believe many may have turned to it for entertainment and some quick cash during the pandemic.

Researcher Michelle Malkin, a doctoral candidate at Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice, says they are also seeing younger Michiganders interested in betting, which could lead to a rise in gambling addiction cases among a new demographic.

“What we’re finding is a lot of young people gambling for the first time whether it be on traditional casino games from home or on sports betting so a lot of people who otherwise wouldn’t be entering gambling establishments are starting to gamble from the of security and safety of their homes,” said Malkin, who is studying problem gambling and gambling motivated crime.

The number for Michigan’s Problem Gambling Helpline is 800-270-7117. The one-on-one hotline is open 24-7 and is toll-free and confidential.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.