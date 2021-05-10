Advertisement

Concerns rising over gambling addiction in Michigan

Health officials believe many may have turned to gambling for entertainment and some quick cash during the pandemic.
South Dakota spends 20 cents per capita on gambling treatment services, a little more than half...
Michigan’s gambling helpline is reporting nearly double the calls coming from those seeking help and concerned family members.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s gambling helpline is reporting nearly double the calls coming from those seeking help and concerned family members.

In January, online gambling and sports betting became legal in the state. Health officials believe many may have turned to it for entertainment and some quick cash during the pandemic.

Researcher Michelle Malkin, a doctoral candidate at Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice, says they are also seeing younger Michiganders interested in betting, which could lead to a rise in gambling addiction cases among a new demographic.

“What we’re finding is a lot of young people gambling for the first time whether it be on traditional casino games from home or on sports betting so a lot of people who otherwise wouldn’t be entering gambling establishments are starting to gamble from the of security and safety of their homes,” said Malkin, who is studying problem gambling and gambling motivated crime.

The number for Michigan’s Problem Gambling Helpline is 800-270-7117. The one-on-one hotline is open 24-7 and is toll-free and confidential.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

House fire in Williamstown
UPDATE: Williamstown house fire out, crews investigate
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Brandon Michael Gearhart
Lansing Police identify suspect in Climax St. homicide
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Whitmer won’t discuss trip after reported use of private jet
The MI Vacc to Normal Milestone Tracker shows Michigan's progress toward COVID-19 vaccine...
Michigan: 54% vaccinated, including residents outside state

Latest News

M-106 ramp to I-94 closing until mid-July.
M-106 ramp to I-94 closing
In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, Detroit Police Chief James Craig addresses the media in Detroit....
Detroit Police Chief James Craig may run for governor of Michigan
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
GM Grand River pausing once again
Police are searching for the suspect behind a shooting at a central Lansing apartment complex.
Lansing Police searching for suspect in shooting at Beverly Place Apartments