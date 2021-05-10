City of Lansing closing section of Miller Road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is closing Miller Road from Executive Drive to Beechfield Drive today for some construction.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of July.

Detours will be posted and there will still be access to businesses and homes in the area.

