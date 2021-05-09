Spending Mother’s Day at the Cat Cafe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Constellation Cat Cafe is celebrating mothers with vendors and kittens. While they may have Meow Markets every other week, organizers were excited to make today’s Meow Market extra special for mothers and their families.

“To have this for mothers is a great way to connect with kiddos we have a lot of kid friendly activities. And also there’s just something special about cat therapy and having the chance to spend time with the people you love and also sharing that love with little fur babies is a really nice way to celebrate Mothers Day,” said Fundraising Coordinator, Alyssa Turcsak.

Mothers enjoyed local vendors, adoptable cats, coffee, and treats.

“We were excited to come to the Constellation Cat Cafe to do a little shopping for Mother’s Day today. It’s fun to be able pick out your gifts as well and so I know they actually have something later for me too. So it’s fun to stop here and we will be grilling later,” said local mom Candi Walters.

Walters says she enjoyed petting the kittens up for adoption.

“Enjoyed all of them but those little ones certainly are cute,” said Walters.

Organizers were thrilled to see many from the community show support.

“There are a lot of different types of mothers. so we have people who are cat moms we have fur baby moms. We have a whole pleather of people celebrating Mothers Day today with us which is really great and we’re really grateful for the community support and hope people continue to come out,” said Turcsak.

For more on their adoptable cats and ways you can donate go to their Facebook or Instagram page Constellation Cat Cafe.

