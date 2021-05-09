Advertisement

Parts of original Mackinac Bridge steel placed on auction

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) - History lovers have a chance to own pieces of the original Mackinac Bridge with parts of the bridge’s steel grating placed on auction.

Barrels that weigh about 470 pounds and contain around 140 pieces of grating are on sale until May 18 when the auction closes. The pieces range in size.

Dozens of bids have already been placed with prices reaching over $500 a barrel.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the Mighty Mac is the third-longest suspension bridge in North America.

The bridge connects Michigan’s two peninsulas over the Straits of Mackinac.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Whitmer won’t discuss trip after reported use of private jet
Brandon Michael Gearhart
Lansing Police identify suspect in Climax St. homicide
Michiganders weigh in on cruises that require proof of vaccination
Neighbors took action when fire started
Two firefighters injured in Lansing townhouse fire
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday

Latest News

Law school seeks new trial for mom in daughter’s death
Michigan court: Call to UP police was a terrorist threat
Brighton-area ice rink loses appeal over tax status, mission
Concerns About Gambling In Michigan
Concerns About Gambling In Michigan