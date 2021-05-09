Advertisement

Crews working to put out house fire in Williamstown Twp.

House fire in Williamstown
House fire in Williamstown(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Williamstown Twp.

It is currently not known what caused the fire to start and firefighters continue to battle the fire.

News 10 has a crew on the scene working to learn more, we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Whitmer won’t discuss trip after reported use of private jet
Brandon Michael Gearhart
Lansing Police identify suspect in Climax St. homicide
Michiganders weigh in on cruises that require proof of vaccination
Neighbors took action when fire started
Two firefighters injured in Lansing townhouse fire
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday

Latest News

Michigan court: Call to UP police was a terrorist threat
Brighton-area ice rink loses appeal over tax status, mission
Concerns About Gambling In Michigan
Concerns About Gambling In Michigan
Grand Rapids-area schools can make own quarantine policies