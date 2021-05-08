Michiganders weigh in on cruises that require proof of vaccination

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cruise lines are ready to finally say ‘All aboard!’ But for many of them, there’s a catch: You may have to show proof that you’re vaccinated against COVID-19 before setting foot on the ships.

Russell Reid, president of Capital Area Travel Leaders in Grand Ledge, says he wouldn’t be surprised if more travel companies follow suit.

“We’re letting most of our customers know to be prepared to expect that from much of the world,” Reid said.

Reid says people travelling to the European union will most definitely need to show they’ve been vaccinated.

“All of the E.U. has come out, which is 27 nations, that they will require a vaccination card or electronic, to get into their countries for tourism,” Reid said.

Potential cruiser Tammy Haring says, while this doesn’t reflect her opinion on the vaccine, she doesn’t think it’s right for cruise ships to turn people away if they choose not to get the vaccine.

“It’s a violation of your body and it should be your choice as to whether you get the vaccine or not,” Haring said. “It shouldn’t inhibit your ability to travel because of it.”

Lansing resident Mary McLellan feels differently.

“My ideal cruise would be everybody that’s on the cruise, including the crew, be vaccinated,” McLellan said.

McLellan believes proof of the COVID-19 vaccine should be up to the business to decide if they want to implement that policy.

“I think if I owned a restaurant, if I wanted to have all of the people vaccinated then I would ask them to show me their vaccination card,” McLellan said. “Now, I would probably lose business because of that. But that would be my choice as the owner of that business.”

Reid says those who want to stay in the country may not have as big of an issue.

“Here in the U.S. there’s no way they’re going to go for it,” Reid said. “Some states have already said they won’t do it and the country as a whole won’t do it.”

As of right now there are no commercial airlines in the united states requiring COVID-19 vaccinations. However, companies like Jet Blue have partnered with ‘Common Pass,’ an app which gives people the ability to show proof of lab results and vaccinations for international travel.

