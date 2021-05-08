Advertisement

Michigan DNR: Mute swan deaths not due to poisoning

A pair of mute swans is shown on Lake Michigan at Leelanau State Park in Leelanau County.
A pair of mute swans is shown on Lake Michigan at Leelanau State Park in Leelanau County.(David Kenyon | source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - State officials have eliminated poisoning as the cause of death of some mute swans at a small suburban Detroit lake and put the blame on a disease caused by a parasite.

Conservation officers have recovered eight of the birds since January from Maceday Lake in Waterford Township, northwest of Detroit, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

Necropsies on the remains of three of the swans determined that a disease caused by a parasitic flatworm killed them. The flatworm is passed to birds when they ingest certain freshwater snails, the agency said.

It’s not certain what caused the deaths of a dozen swans this past winter at the same location, said DNR wildlife pathologist Thomas Cooley.

“But with a previous history of this disease on the lake, and open water that was available to swans to feed on snails, it is highly likely that those birds died as a result of an intestinal fluke infection,” he said.

Cooley said mortality attributed to the disease has been increasing in waterfowl nationwide, and particularly in mute swans in Michigan, either due to an increased awareness of the disease or because of an actual spreading of the parasite.

Mute swans are identified most notably by their bright, orange-colored bills and are aggressive toward humans and other wildlife. They also destroy wetland habitat and are an invasive waterfowl species in Michigan.

“Invasive species or not, we take the death of these waterfowl very seriously,” DNR law enforcement supervisor Lt. Todd Szyska said in a release. “It’s not every day we come across groups of dead waterfowl, especially in residential areas.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Pedestrian killed overnight in Lansing
Kirbay Preuss
Stolen pet dies shortly after return
Body found outside Lansing apartment fire identified, two in custody
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Whitmer won’t discuss trip after reported use of private jet

Latest News

The MI Vacc to Normal Milestone Tracker shows Michigan's progress toward COVID-19 vaccine...
Michigan: 54% vaccinated, including residents outside state
Michigan universities pull together fall vaccine policies
Grand Rapids-area schools can make own quarantine policies
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Whitmer won’t discuss trip after reported use of private jet