May is for Miracles: Delilah

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Having a ball on the tennis courts at the Michigan Athletic Club, Delilah Steiner-Zehender is a feisty four-year-old going on five.

But her life took a strange bounce when she was just four months old, diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cunning cancer found in the small glands on top of her kidneys.

Mom Laney’s first reaction was understandable to any parent.

“Initially it was just devastation, crying hysterically, hyperventilating,” Laney said.

After that initial shock for Laney and dad Todd, their mindset changed. Laney told News 10 what they were thinking.

“God’s got it,” she said. “It was all going to be all right, it was going to be a long journey.”

13 months of pokes, prods, tubes and tests, plus three rounds of chemotherapy. It worked. The cancer was gone. Delilah was in remission for two-and-a-half years.

Then, on Jan. 6 of 2020, a routine checkup brought the dreaded C-word back into their lives.

Laney said, “It was devastating!”

“It’s a sneaky cancer,” Todd said. “It’s always in the back of your mind with neuroblastoma of it recurring.”

Because recurrent neuroblastoma is extremely aggressive, the treatment protocol by U of M and Sparrow doctors had to be equally aggressive. Six rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the fast-growing tumor, a bone marrow transplant, 12 radiation treatments, and five rounds of immunotherapy.

Through it all, Delilah was brave and positive beyond her years.

Laney said, “She really had a good attitude, from others who had gone through cancer treatment, were amazed at how she handled it.”

When the chemo started making her hair fall out, Delilah smiled for a picture. And when it was all gone, she sang a song. Delilah’s wish would come true when doctors once again gave her a clean bill of health, she beat cancer for a second time.

Laney said, “It was a wild ride wasn’t it?” but she was pretty amazing thru all of it.”

Also amazing through it all the doctors and nurses at Sparrow, and the university of Michigan health, who Layna says, worked seamlessly caring for Delilah.

Laney said, “They became like close friends and family almost, they went the extra mile they sat and talked and listened.”

Bouncing back from cancer a second time, doctors are now confident Delilah’s future looks bright. And she’s a shining example of why mom Laney says mid-michigan should continue to give generously to the sparrow children’s center cause.

