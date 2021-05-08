Lansing Police identify suspect in Climax St. homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have identified the suspect arrested in the Climax St. shooting that killed one on April 21.

Police identified the suspect as 30 year old Brandon Michael Gearhart.

On April 21, Gearhart shot and killed a 60 year old Lansing male on the 1100 block of Climax Street, according to Lansing Police.

Police arrested Gearhart Friday, May 7, and he was charged with open murder and three weapons charges.

He was arraigned Saturday morning in 54-A District court and was denied bond.

According to police Gearhart is set to appear for a probable cause conference on May 20 at 9:30 a.m.

