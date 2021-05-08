Advertisement

In My View 5/7/21: A new era for Michigan wrestling

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 7, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Never thought the MHSAA would expand its next state tournament to girls wrestling. But that was the big high school story this week, and the sport is growing with 401 girls on Michigan high school teams this past year.

Now they get their own individual state tournament, effective with the next school year. Bet on more participants and there will be curiosity with their championship matches to be sure.

