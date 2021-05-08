Advertisement

Grand Rapids-area schools can make own quarantine policies

By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Schools in some of western Michigan’s largest counties can make their own COVID-19 quarantine policies, local health departments said Friday.

Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Ionia counties said countywide orders have been dropped, although they recommend that schools use state guidelines. Masks still are required.

The four health departments pointed to COVID-19 case trends in the region, vaccine availability and vaccination rates.

The Grandville district, near Grand Rapids, reacted quickly by telling families that students who might have been near someone with COVID-19 will not have to quarantine at home unless they have symptoms. Siblings of the infected would need to stay home.

The district said it’s had only four cases of COVID-19 that were linked to exposure at school.

“Put another way, over 98% of our positive cases have not resulted in a second positive case within our schools,” Superintendent Roger Bearup said.

The state health department, meanwhile, reported 2,758 new cases statewide Friday and 30 additional deaths. The seven-day case rate was 234 per every 100,000 people, still No. 1 in the U.S. but significantly lower than just a few weeks ago.

The University of Michigan said it’s changing a July 2020 policy that required masks anywhere on campuses in Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn. Masks still are necessary indoors but not outdoors unless there’s a gathering of 100 people or more.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Pedestrian killed overnight in Lansing
Kirbay Preuss
Stolen pet dies shortly after return
Body found outside Lansing apartment fire identified, two in custody
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday

Latest News

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Whitmer won’t discuss trip after reported use of private jet
Michiganders weigh in on cruises that require proof of vaccination
Neighbors took action when fire started
Two firefighters injured in Lansing townhouse fire
May is for Miracles: Delilah
May is for Miracles: Delilah