Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,825 new cases, 122 deaths

(WJRT)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus spread is continuing to slow down in Michigan.

Saturday, May 8, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,825 new cases of COVID-19 and 122 deaths linked to the virus.

This is a decrease of over 900 cases compared to Friday’s report.

State totals continue to rise, however, as cases sit at 862,633 cases and 18,206 deaths.

83 of the cases were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

Testing continues to be around 35,000 per day, and the state positivity rate has been decreasing, with an average of about 8.5% in the last five days. Last week, the state positivity rate was around 10%.

Michigan is getting closer to Governor Whitmer’s Vacc to Normal plan, with the state reporting 54% of Michigan residents 16 and over having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a 2.5% jump from last week.

Ingham County reports 22,107 cases and 358 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,158 cases and 259 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,874 cases and 79 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,635 cases and 184 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,500 cases and 99 deaths.

The MDHHS also reported over 700,000 Michiganders have recovered from COVID-19, with the total number being 703,746 recoveries, an increase of over 43,000 new recoveries from last Saturday’s report.

