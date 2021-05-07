Would a proposed vaccine passport ban also make it illegal to carry vaccination cards?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The bill banning vaccine passports would actually make it illegal to have a regular vaccination card, which are given out to anyone who gets a COVID-19 shot. That’s according to a state representative who’s read the bill. But the lawmaker who wrote it tells us that’s not true.

The bill is meant to ban vaccine passports. But critics say it leaves too much room for interpretation and could make you a criminal just for having a standard vaccination card.

Rep. Julie Brixie, (D) Meridian Township, said, “It would render the state’s vaccine database and the cards as vaccine passports, thus making them illegal.”

The legislation states clearly that vaccine passports would be banned in Michigan, but it also defines passport as “written or electronic documentation that a person has received the COVID vaccine.”

This is where the confusion lies.

“The person who introduced the bill says ‘That’s not what we wanted to do,’” Brixie said. “[But] that’s what’s before us, that’s what we’ll be voting on.” Representative Sue Allor drafted the bill and told News 10 that’s not the case.

“Not banning the card at all and definitely not assessing a $1,000 dollar fine to anyone who has a card in their hand,” Allor said. “It’s just prohibiting the production of these if its relating to allowing travel or allowing going into a grocery store and obtaining a service.”

But she’s open to making some changes just to be safe.

“If things need to be clarified more to have a better understanding of it, that’s something we will definitely focus on,” Allor said.

Representative Allor says the $1,000 fine would be against the state or local governments that require a passport. The House Oversight Committee is set to vote on the proposal next Thursday.

The state and federal government are not considering issuing or requiring vaccine passports.

