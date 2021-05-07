Advertisement

WILX and Shaheen are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week

Tell us about a teacher that inspires you
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week is National Teacher Appreciation week. However, we’ve decided to honor our local teachers all month long. WILX, along with Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet, want to show some appreciation to our local teachers by giving them a pizza party. Plus, we’ll be reading some of the emails on Studio 10!

To enter to win the pizza party for a local teacher, all you have to do is email us your teacher’s name, the name of the school and tell us how they’ve inspired you. Email your entry to myteacherrocks@wilx.com. You’ll have the whole month of May to submit your email and there’s going to be a couple of teachers (and staff) that will be picked in a random drawing that will get a pizza party!

Rules can be found here: “Teacher Appreciation” Official Rules, Terms of Use & Privacy Policy (wilx.com)

