Voter-suppression robocalls case heading to trial

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men accused of intimidating minority voters in Detroit via a robocall meant to suppress turnout in the November 2020 election will stand trial after an unsuccessful dismissal bid.

In October 2020, Arlington, Virginia residents Jack Burkman, 54, and Jacob Wohl, 22, were bound over to Wayne County Circuit Court on charges of:

election law – intimidating voters, a felony punishable by up to five years;

conspiracy to commit an election law violation, a felony punishable by up to five years;

using a computer to commit the crime of election law – intimidating voters, a felony punishable by up to seven years; and

using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy, a felony punishable by up to seven years.

After the case was bound over, the defendants filed a motion for it to be dismissed, which was heard and denied by Circuit Court Judge Margaret VanHouten on Feb. 23.

Following that denial, the defendants appealed to the Michigan Court of Appeals on March 16. Their application was denied Thursday, signifying the case will go to trial.

“I applaud the Court of Appeals decision and my office stands ready to proceed with this case,” Nessel said. “We remain committed to defending democracy against misinformation spread in an attempt to undermine our free and fair elections.”

In addition to the criminal charges, Burkman and Wohl were ordered by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to make “curative” robocalls to anyone who received a previous call.

The pair allegedly coordinated the calls to intimidate voters and discourage them from participating in the November 2020 election by mail.

A trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

