Sparrow Medical Minute - Paul Entler

Sponsored. An interview with Paul Entler, D.O., Sparrow Health System Vice President, Quality and Performance Improvement

Dr. Paul Entler discusses Sparrow’s use of monoclonal antibody treatments in combatting COVID-19. As Sparrow emphasizes vaccinations as well as testing for the COVID virus, monoclonal treatment is one of the most important mitigation strategies for use against the virus.

For more information, visit Sparrow.org/COVIDTreatment.