Soccer’s Supere League May Be Falling Apart

-MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Nine of the 12 Super League clubs have formally renounced the breakaway and committed to the existing European competitions but they will have to give up 5% of UEFA revenue for one season. But Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have refused to approve what UEFA called “reintegration measures” and they will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for sanctions. The clubs backed a new largely closed competition, meaning they could be banned from the Champions League.

