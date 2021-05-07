Reds Lose Votto To Injury

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left thumb that could sideline him for a month. He was hit with a pitch by Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday. Votto is not expected to need surgery, but the team expects him to be out at least three weeks and maybe more. The 37-year-old is batting .226 with five homers and 17 RBIs. He batted .286 and hit his 300th career home run on Reds’ recently completed homestand.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.