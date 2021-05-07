Advertisement

Reds Lose Votto To Injury

Votto connects for a home runs against St. Louis
Votto connects for a home runs against St. Louis
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left thumb that could sideline him for a month. He was hit with a pitch by Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday. Votto is not expected to need surgery, but the team expects him to be out at least three weeks and maybe more. The 37-year-old is batting .226 with five homers and 17 RBIs. He batted .286 and hit his 300th career home run on Reds’ recently completed homestand.

