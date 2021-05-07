Pre-schoolers learn about STEM education

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Getting kids interested in science, technology, engineering, and math is easy to do when it comes in the form of a fun activity. Some pre-schoolers are now learning about the STEM field. Before they even reach kindergarten, these three-year-olds are already learning how to measure and recycle.

“We’re using words like hypothesis and things like that and the parents are so shocked that the kids are saying these words back to them,” says Mandi Woodward, Education Supervisor at Head Start.

Every month, students at Head Start get a STEM kit put together by the Impression 5 Science Center, Delta Dental Foundation, and the Dart Foundation.

When Impression 5 Science Center closed its museum during the pandemic, they were looking for a way to still reach out to kids.

“The reason that the group collectively decided to provide STEM kits is so that we could actually bring museum-type concepts, impression five concepts to kids during covid and also they can take the kits home and it’s something that they can do at home, learn at home,” said Emily Matthews of the Dart Foundation.

Each month has a different theme like recycling or oral health. The kits come with a fun hands-on activity to bring the concepts to life.

“Any time a preschooler is using their hands, they’re using double their minds,” said Woodward. “Rather than sitting in a traditional classroom and pointing at something and learning on a chalkboard, they’re going to be playing and while they’re doing that, they’re absorbing the knowledge and learning.”

Head Start Executive Director Nolana Nobles says it is never too early to introduce kids to STEM.

“When most people think of stem activities they think of older children, high school kids, college kids, opportunities like that, but small children can take advantage of stem activities also,” Nobles said. “Every day they’re experiencing them in real life anyway.”

Impression 5 also has some stem activities posted to their website so that kids can learn from home.

