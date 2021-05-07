Advertisement

Pedestrian killed overnight in Lansing

Officers arrived on the scene and located a 60-year-old male unresponsive in the roadway.
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pedestrian was killed overnight after an accident on Jolly Road.

At 9:46 p.m. on Thursday, Lansing Police were dispatched to W. Jolly Road and Stafford Avenue on a report of an accident involving a pedestrian and a car. Officers arrived on the scene and located a 60-year-old male unresponsive in the roadway. A 43-year-old female driver was with her vehicle.

Lansing Fire Department transported the pedestrian to a local hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition. He was pronounced dead just before 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Preliminary information shows the vehicle was traveling west on Jolly Road and the pedestrian was walking south into the roadway, from the north side of the street at Stafford Ave. The 43-year-old driver was cooperative with investigators, who do not suspect alcohol or drugs being involved at this time.

The roadway was closed as an Accident Investigation Team was called in to assess the scene. The investigation is currently ongoing.

