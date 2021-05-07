On the Job Report 5/7/21

Assembler 2nd Shift

Salary: $13.25/hour

Description:

We currently have openings for Assemblers in an Assembly Plant in Lansing, MI. We are looking for Assemblers for 2nd Shift; mandatory OT, including Saturdays, as required by General Motors.

Starting wage of $13 an hour + $0.25 for second shift.

We do urinalysis drug tests and background screens.

2nd Shift Schedule:

Monday - Friday (Saturdays may be required)

4:55pm - until (Out times varies based on customer demands)

Typically 9-10 hours shifts

2nd Shift starts on Tuesday, September 8th, if starting before, team members will have to train on 1st or 3rd shift.

Primary Responsibilities:

· Assembles automotive components on a standard assembly line using manual and automated processes

Requirements:

Expectations:

· Reliability

· Punctuality

· Maintain a safe working environment

· Able to read and follow work rules

· Adhere to policies and procedures

Qualifications and Experience:

· Automotive manufacturing experience preferred but not required

· Attention to detail

Traits/Values:

· Hope: The quality of possessing and adhering to positive, optimistic expectation of future events.

· Trust: Confidence in one another.

· Compassion: The quality of an understanding of another’s challenges.

· Justice: Concern for fairness.

· Wisdom: The quality of having good, sound judgement.

· Courage: Strength in the face of adversity.

Selection Process: Qualified applicants will be interviewed. The interview will be used to fully describe job expectations, explain the hiring process, and answer questions.

Avancez LLC advocates full equal employment opportunity for all people without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, marital status, or status as covered veterans in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws. Avancez LLC complies with applicable state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities.

How to Apply: Follow link to apply: https://www.avancezassembly.com/careers/

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11745739

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11745739

Assistant Manager - Charlotte

Goodwill Industries

Salary: $14/hour

Description:

Purpose or General Objective: To assist the store manager in operating a retail store within a given budget while meeting both production plan and monthly sales goals.

Job Duties:

· Continually support and work cooperatively as team players with all members of retail and upper management as well as all other departments within GICMH.

· Serve as positive, productive role model to all employees, participants and customers.

· Appropriate and professional verbal communication, appearance and actions.

· Comply with and enforce all agency policies and procedures.

· Provide a high level of customer service.

· Assist store manager in meeting or exceeding monthly production plan, as directed, while also ensuring all company quality and quantity standards are met.

· Assist store manager in all areas of human resources management, as directed.

o Recruit, hire and train to ensure you have a functional cohesive staff.

o Performance Appraisals.

o Maintaining updated associate and consumer files.

o Corrective Actions.

· Assist in completion of store staff work schedules, as directed by store manage.

· Review and respond to customer complaints in a professional manner.

Requirements:

· Ability to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays as needed.

Physical Requirements:

· Ability to reach, bend, twist and lift up to 50 pounds on a regular basis.

· Must be comfortable handling new and used items including but not limited to: clothing, furniture, dishes, shoes, books, and other items.

How to Apply: https://secure4.entertimeonline.com/ta/6141330.careers?ShowJob=402922756

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11635607

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11635607

FT Admin – Director of the Early College

Lansing Community College

Salary: $72,373.00/yr

Description:

Job no: 492398 Work type: Provisional/Grant Funded Location: LCC Downtown Campus Categories: Administration

Title: FT Admin - Director of The Early College

This posting is open until filled

The date after which applications are not guaranteed review is: 3/10/2021

Hours Per Week: 40 Hours

Compensation Type: Annual Salary

New Hire Starting Pay: $72,373 - $74,906

Full Pay Range for Position: $72,373 - $110,595

Employee Classification: FT Admin-Union

Level: FT Administrative-1

Division: College Advancement

Department: The Early College - 12514

Campus Location: Mackinaw Building

Position Type: Provisional/Grant Funded

Bargaining Unit: AFT

The position of Director will implement and administer a multi-faceted comprehensive educational school that will focus on providing service to the students of The Early College (TEC) at Lansing Community College. The director provides administrative leadership, direct supervision, and/or advocacy for The Early College faculty and staff, Ingham Intermediate School District (IISD) staff, and students. Primary responsibilities include: establishing positive, collaborative and creative environments for teaching and learning in support of a diverse student, faculty and staff population; recruiting, hiring, supervising, mentoring, and evaluating staff and students; guiding the use of Department resources and budget to assure program and student outcomes are achieved; working cooperatively with faculty to identify and implement learning tools and technologies that enhance program content and delivery; steering initiatives relating to course, curriculum and program assessment in a broader context of continuous quality improvement; using problem solving and conflict resolution skills in addressing both faculty, staff, and student concerns; and, representing both the program and the Division on college-wide teams as well as in the greater community. The Director position is an administrative role that combines leadership, stewardship and management skills to ensure the Department operates efficiently and effectively.

Requirements:

Master’s Degree in educational administration or related educational field. Possess current K-12 Michigan Administrator Certification or enroll in a program within the first six months of employment, leading to certification as a school administrator that must be completed within three years. Significant high school or postsecondary teaching or administrative experience. Knowledge of and experience in working with school to work concepts/community based instruction. Demonstrated ability to work and communicate with diverse groups, excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to work with and utilize data for decision making. Experience in budget development, oversight, and working with grants.

PREFERRED:

Significant experience in building/program administration – including knowledge and experience in instructional delivery and curriculum development, individualized instruction and technology. Experience in grant procurement Secondary Teaching Certification

Lansing Community College is an equal opportunity, educational institution/employer.

How to Apply: https://jobs.lcc.edu/en/job/492398/ft-admin-director-of-the-early-college

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11542200

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11542200

