Of Heumann Interest: The Panthers get state championship rings

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The high school football season ended more than 3 months ago, but the celebration of the season continued last night at DeWitt High School.

The panthers won the Division 3 state championship, the first in school history in football. Wednesday night the team got their championship rings.

The championship was won on Jan. 23 when DeWitt defeated River Rouge in the Division 3 championship game at Detroit’s Ford Field. Wednesday night represented a continuation of the celebration as the team gathered in DeWitt’s stadium, anticipating receiving the rings which they had not yet seen.

City leaders were on hand to salute the team. One by one, each player and coach was handed their newest-- and in most cases the most prized-- piece of jewelry they’ve ever received. The players were told they could open the boxes and look at the rings at the sound of the siren.

DeWitt Senior Linebacker Andrew Debri said, “I’m speechless. It completely took all the breath, air out of me, when I opened it. I mean I’ve been dreaming of that moment my entire life.”

DeWitt Junior Wide Receiver Tommy McIntosh said, “It represents everything that we’ve worked for this entire year through this pandemic. I mean it gave us something to look forward to going to football practice.”

News 10 asked coach Rob Zimmerman if he peaked before the big moment.

Zimmerman said, “I did not! I didn’t look until today. I think they’re awesome!”

The ring commemorates the final achievement on a journey that lasted 167 days across four stoppages. It’s the 15th championship in school history but the first ever in football. And the ring, like the memory, lasts a lifetime.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

