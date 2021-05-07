NFL Aligning New Covid Rules

-UNDATED (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the NFL’s directive tells The Associated Press a team can’t release a player simply because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane suggested hypothetically this week that he’d do so if it would provide more freedom within the team facilities for meetings and offseason programs. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league did not make the decision public. The NFL currently is formulating further plans and protocols for the offseason programs and training camp.

