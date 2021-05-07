New Lansing superintendent hopes to bring students back to classroom in fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District’s new superintendent wants to see kids back in the classroom this fall. But Benjamin Shuldiner told News 10 he can’t do it alone, he’s relying on the community’s help.

“I know there are a lot of parents that aren’t happy with the Lansing School District,” said Shiloh Lewis, Lansing School District parent.

The Lansing School District is the only one in mid-Michigan that hasn’t offered any in-person learning this school year. The district gave up trying to phase students back last month.

“They waited to long to have a plan and it just didn’t work,” said Lewis.

Her seventh grader struggled learning online this year, and his grades suffered. She’s hopeful Shuldiner will get students back in person.

“I think this is actually a good idea to get a different prospective on how things are ran in bigger districts. Change is always good,” said Lewis.

Shuldiner said he will spend a lot of time getting input from the district’s COVID response team and parents.

“Talking to the community about what it means to be safe, what it means to be comfortable coming back and what we need to do that,” said Shuldiner.

He said those conversations could be centered on whether or not the district will require students to get the COVID shot.

“Rather than making decisions from on high, this is going to be something where we need the community’s support because no matter what we do as we learned with COVID your actions affect me, and my actions affect you,” said Shuldiner.

Right now anyone 16 and older can get the shot, but eligibility could expand before the fall. But Lewis said she’s already talking to her son about getting it.

“He’s kind of of the fence about it so I think he would. He’s a little OCD about germs, which has intensified right now,” said Lewis.

Shuldiner starts his three year contract July 1. He said he plans to start a listening tour later this year to get input from the community.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

