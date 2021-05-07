MDOT preparing for Columbia Road bridge repairs this month

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is getting ready to start making repairs to the Columbia Road bridge. That bridge has been down to one lane since a semi hit it in October, and drivers are sick of it.

People who drive on Columbia Road are worried about the kids ho walk across bridge next to a hole over northbound 127 to the park.

“It’s something that needs to be taken care of,” said Dennis Crosby.

The Columbia Road bridge is down to one lane after a semi’s load got caught on the bridge back in October. It’s controlled by a traffic light on either end, at times causing backups.

Crosby drives over the bridge several time a week. He said he’s surprised it taking this long to make the needed repairs.

“I thought maybe they would get right on that. I know the COVID thing and stuff. It’s something that needs to be taken care of,” Crosby.

“I figured once they got done with their main construction last fall on 496 and all that, they’d just come in and have those guys finish it up real quick and it will be over,” said Jerry Parsons.

But MDOT said these repairs take time, mostly because it isn’t new construction.

“When you have extensive damage like we have here, these parts have to be fabricated. These aren’t parts you just keep in stock. Can you imagine the beams that on those bridges?” Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Spokesman.

This isn’t the only bridge waiting for repairs. The Williamston Road bride over I-96 is also only open for one lane after a semi caught crashed and caught fire in March.

Jenkins said they see about one bridge here in mid-Michigan needing emergency repairs a year, and most of those incidents are preventable.

“It’s a person that’s driving that isn’t doing good load management. You should know going down the road what the height of all the bridges are,” said Jenkins.

MDOT said it will start repairs no later than May 24 here at Columbia Road. And it won’t cost taxpayers anything since it was damaged in a crash.

MDOT said that’ll be up to insurance and the trucking company. MDOT doesn’t have a timeline for when the Williamston Road bridge will be repaired. The beams for that project are still being made.

