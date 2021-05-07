May is for Miracles: Julian

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was at the 20-week ultrasound where parents Katelyn and Erik found out that they were having a little boy, but also received the news that there was something not right with his bowel. Twelve weeks later, Sparrow took a second look and decided that Katelyn and Erik should meet with specialists to make plans for surgery after he was born.

Katelyn said, “It was encouraging knowing we would be close to home and you also have these world class U of M surgeons working with Sparrow.”

She went into labor the night before the planned inducement. After a grueling 18 hours, the doctors decided to do an emergency C-section.

“When he came out, he wasn’t breathing,” Erik said. “I didn’t get to see him or meet him at all.”

An hour of surgery passed without hearing anything and then finally an update. Julian was okay, but there was a complication.

“Dr. Lessin and a couple other people from the surgical team came to our room and told us it was much, much more severe than they thought it was,” Eric said.

Julian’s intestine was spiraled and had little blood flow. The doctors did what they could do but had concerns. This was now a waiting game for his intestine to heal and see how Julian responded to food.

“So the NICU nurses became our family,” Katelyn said. “Stephanie, Michelle, Kelly, Megan, Connie – just were so outstanding. I just can’t explain the support they gave us and how easy it was to talk with them.”

It took about three weeks for Julian’s intestine to heal. The doctors prepared Katelyn and Erik for the possible struggles Julian could have with eating and learning to swallow, although he had different plans.

“This little chunker ate like it was nobody’s business,” Erik said. “It was not a big deal at all. they started really small but over a two week period every single day they were able to add more and more and more and he was eating it like a normal baby and in two weeks we were able to take him home – it was, honestly, they said it was a miracle.”

Baby Julian is doing wonderful now. Not only did they leave the hospital with a healthy, happy baby, they left with life-long friends they keep in touch with on social media, like Sparrow staff nurse, Stephanie Short.

“The videos of him laughing, giggling, eating and everything is just going perfectly,” Stephanie said. “It’s just like the most rewarding thing you can ask for.”

Julian goes to see Dr. Lessin later this month for a checkup. Because of the care of the staff at the university of Michigan health at Sparrow Children’s Center, that’s probably the last time he’ll have to see him.

Katelyn said, “We can’t thank Dr. Lessin enough – he saved his life!”

