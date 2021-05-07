Lansing’s all female football team prepares for home opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you ready for some football????

You need to check out the Capital City Savages, Lansing’s all female tackle football team.

This all female team is tackling a male-dominated sport.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for all of us. We’ve all been athletes, you know, since we were kids, and there’s never been an outlet for us and a contact sports world. We haven’t had the same opportunities to play football,” said quarterback, Kyla Wilson. “It’s been awesome to be able to find an outlet for all of us who have always wanted to play tackle football and never had a chance and now we get to do that. We get to go out there just like the guys do and play football.”

This team has been taking over Lansing for the last three years.

“We started in a different league before and now we’re in the WFA, but this is our third season. COVID kind of ruined us in the middle there so we’re just excited to be back and playing again.”

For the Savages corner and running back, Hayle, this is her first year on the team.

“I just thought would be fun and it’s definitely a different aspect of like, female sports, and I really thought it’d be cool,” said Hayle Zyrowski.

But she admits that it’s harder than she thought it was going to be.

“It’s definitely a learning experience,” Hayle laughed.

Although the team practices in East Lansing, their home games are at the Hope Sports Complex.

You can cheer them on in-person at their home opener on May 15th.

“It’ll be a fun time. Honestly, we’re just there to show people that women can play football. It’s a really family friendly event. A lot of people bring their kids little girls to be able to watch and say, Oh, yeah, girls can play football. You know, when I grow up, I can do that,” said Kyla. “It’s awesome and bring people out. It’s a fun family time. And it’s not football season right now so come get your football fill.”

To learn more about the team or information on their upcoming games: https://www.facebook.com/CapitalCitySavages

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

