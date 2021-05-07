Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday
Kirbay Preuss
Stolen pet dies shortly after return
The crash occurred on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township. One of the drivers...
Lansing woman dies after crash in Jackson County
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Pedestrian killed overnight in Lansing
Body found outside Lansing apartment fire identified, two in custody

Latest News

"Get Screened! Mental Health Matters"
"Get Screened! Mental Health Matters"
Does the bill really ban vaccine cards?
Does the bill really ban vaccine cards?
This undated photo provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control shows...
Authorities: Fake vaccination cards sold at California bar
This undated photo provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control shows...
Fake vaccination cards sold at California bar
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles