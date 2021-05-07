Jackson to host first statewide public hearing on Michigan redistricting process

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In 2018 voters in Michigan agreed to establish a new independent body charged with redrawing and adopting new boundaries for Congressional, House and Senate voting districts. The district redraw must follow strict criteria in a public, transparent process.

Now, Michigan’s new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) officially kicks off a series of 16 public hearings to gathering public comment from local residents on the state’s redistricting process. The first will be in Jackson at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

Whether participating in-person or virtually, Michigan residents are urged to tell the Commission their opinion about their communities to inform the redistricting process, including proposed maps. Commissioners will be in attendance to respond to questions, comments and proposals.

In-person attendees at this indoor event will be required to observe all state-mandated safety protocols for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, including facial coverings and maintaining social distancing.

The meeting will be held at the American 1 Event Center at 128 W. Ganson St. in Jackson.

The meeting can be viewed online on the associated Facebook page. Submit comments and questions on the MICRC website.

