In My View 5/7/21: MSU spring teams not the same sans fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This would have normally been a great Michigan State sports week end—baseball home against Michigan and softball home against Wisconsin.

But no fans in the stands other than parents and that makes no sense to me because 6,000 fans were allowed across the street to watch the final football practice. It’s too bad because the MSU players on the spring teams would have loved the support of locals who enjoy watching such games.

Yet it’s been quiet at MSU over these two sports this season and I don’t know why.

