Advertisement

In My View 5/7/21: MSU spring teams not the same sans fans

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This would have normally been a great Michigan State sports week end—baseball home against Michigan and softball home against Wisconsin.

But no fans in the stands other than parents and that makes no sense to me because 6,000 fans were allowed across the street to watch the final football practice. It’s too bad because the MSU players on the spring teams would have loved the support of locals who enjoy watching such games.

Yet it’s been quiet at MSU over these two sports this season and I don’t know why.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday
The crash occurred on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township. One of the drivers...
Lansing woman dies after crash in Jackson County
Kirbay Preuss
Stolen pet dies shortly after return
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment fire, suspected homicide
Corey Coddingham
Lansing man charged in death of missing Mason woman

Latest News

In My View 5/6/21: Red Wings have improved, but there’s a way to go still
In My View 5/6/21: Baseball needs to pick up the pace
In My View 5/5/21: Help may be on the way for Spartan Hockey
In My View 04/30/2021: Ryan Miller