In My View 5/6/21: Red Wings have improved, but there’s a way to go still

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings will miss the playoffs for the fifth straight year and their season ends with two games this week end at Columbus.

The Wings likely will make big decisions next week, especially on the future of coach Jeff Blashill and some in the Detroit media believe he’ll be back for another year by general manager Steve Yzerman.

The feeling is that Blashill needs better players still to have a decent chance at success. But moves are coming in the off season bet on it and while the Red Wings seem a bit improved there is obviously still a ways to go in my view.

