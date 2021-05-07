Advertisement

Hartford Dropping Sports To Lower Level

Under a Louisiana Senate bill, transgender athletes would not be allowed to compete in girls' sports.(Source: WAFB)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT
-WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - University of Hartford sports are dropping from Division I to Division III. The decision comes after the Hartford men’s basketball team this season won its first America East championship this season and played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, losing to eventual national champion Baylor in the first round. Hartford President Gregory Woodward says the school wants to “transition to this new model for intercollegiate athletics.” The discussion to downgrade to Division III has sparked marches on campus led by athletes and a petition from alumni to keep the program in Division I.

