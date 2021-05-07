Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill giving reimbursements to National Guard soldiers sent to US Capitol

National Guard members purchased meals out of pocket during the deployment as a result of inadequate food served through a third-party vendor.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the Michigan National Guard troops deployed on a security mission...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the Michigan National Guard troops deployed on a security mission at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in March 2021.(source: State of Michigan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Governor Whitmer signed House Bill 4019, which awards reimbursements to Michigan National Guard soldiers who were deployed at the US Capitol following the January 6 insurrection.

Numerous Michigan National Guard members purchased meals out of pocket during the deployment as a result of inadequate food served through a third-party vendor.

“It is unacceptable that our service members faced hardships of inadequate meals while serving our nation,” Governor Whitmer said. “I am delighted to sign this bipartisan bill to recognize Michigan National Guard members for their service.”

In early March, Governor Whitmer traveled to Washington, DC to meet with servicemembers during their lunch break to thank them for their service and acknowledge their sacrifice.

“I am grateful to the brave men and women of the Michigan National Guard for their service earlier this year protecting our nation’s Capitol Building,” Whitmer said. “The Michigan National Guard has risen to the occasion over the past year as we responded to COVID-19, natural disasters, and civil unrest.”

Major terms of HB 4019 include the following:

  • The bill directs the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA) to issue a one-time grant to eligible soldiers who were deployed to Washington, D.C. in support of the Capitol Response II mission at the United States Capitol within 45 days of receiving funds.
  • The bill directs the DMVA to divide the total amount donated, up to $110,000.00, by the number of eligible soldiers who deployed to establish an equal grant amount for each soldier.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Thomas Albert, R - Lowell. A copy of the bill without the governor’s signature is below.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday
The crash occurred on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township. One of the drivers...
Lansing woman dies after crash in Jackson County
Kirbay Preuss
Stolen pet dies shortly after return
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment fire, suspected homicide
Corey Coddingham
Lansing man charged in death of missing Mason woman

Latest News

A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
LIVE: Biden discusses employment; US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles
Stellableu
Balloon decor and event business on the rise in Mid-Michigan
Jack Burkman (right) and Jacob Wohl used Robocalls to intimidate voters from participating in...
Voter-suppression robocalls case heading to trial
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Pedestrian killed overnight in Lansing