Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill giving reimbursements to National Guard soldiers sent to US Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Governor Whitmer signed House Bill 4019, which awards reimbursements to Michigan National Guard soldiers who were deployed at the US Capitol following the January 6 insurrection.

Numerous Michigan National Guard members purchased meals out of pocket during the deployment as a result of inadequate food served through a third-party vendor.

“It is unacceptable that our service members faced hardships of inadequate meals while serving our nation,” Governor Whitmer said. “I am delighted to sign this bipartisan bill to recognize Michigan National Guard members for their service.”

In early March, Governor Whitmer traveled to Washington, DC to meet with servicemembers during their lunch break to thank them for their service and acknowledge their sacrifice.

“I am grateful to the brave men and women of the Michigan National Guard for their service earlier this year protecting our nation’s Capitol Building,” Whitmer said. “The Michigan National Guard has risen to the occasion over the past year as we responded to COVID-19, natural disasters, and civil unrest.”

Major terms of HB 4019 include the following:

The bill directs the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA) to issue a one-time grant to eligible soldiers who were deployed to Washington, D.C. in support of the Capitol Response II mission at the United States Capitol within 45 days of receiving funds.

The bill directs the DMVA to divide the total amount donated, up to $110,000.00, by the number of eligible soldiers who deployed to establish an equal grant amount for each soldier.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Thomas Albert, R - Lowell. A copy of the bill without the governor’s signature is below.

