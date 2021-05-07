Gillette’s Interstate RV has the perfect RV for your summer travel plans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re thinking of hitting the road this summer in an RV and you need some help choosing the perfect one that will work for you, head to Gillette’s Interstate RV and check out their great selection. We recently got the chance to check out one of the smaller trailers at Gillette’s Interstate RV. However, don’t be fooled, this trailer can actually fit quite a few people in it. Mojo, a sales consultant at Gillette’s Interstate RV, showed us a fun surprise with this particular trailer.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.