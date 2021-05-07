Advertisement

Gee Farms has been serving customers for generations

Check out this tour of one of their greenhouses
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Gee Farms is a centennial farm that has been owned by the Gee family since 1849. They’ve got a huge selection of annuals, perennials, vegetable plants and more. Plus, if you’re looking for a new shrub or a new tree for the backyard, they can help you with that, too. Kary Gee, the owner of Gee Farms in Stockbridge, recently gave us a tour of one of the greenhouses.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wearing a mask during a stop in Delta Township.
Michigan’s new coronavirus order takes effect Thursday
Kirbay Preuss
Stolen pet dies shortly after return
The crash occurred on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township. One of the drivers...
Lansing woman dies after crash in Jackson County
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Pedestrian killed overnight in Lansing
Body found outside Lansing apartment fire identified, two in custody

Latest News

Gillette's Interstate RV
Gillette’s Interstate RV has the perfect RV for your summer travel plans
My Teacher Rocks
WILX and Shaheen are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week
Shaheen teacher
Shaheen teacher
517 Friday on Studio 10
Local events and things to do this weekend