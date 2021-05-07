Gee Farms has been serving customers for generations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Gee Farms is a centennial farm that has been owned by the Gee family since 1849. They’ve got a huge selection of annuals, perennials, vegetable plants and more. Plus, if you’re looking for a new shrub or a new tree for the backyard, they can help you with that, too. Kary Gee, the owner of Gee Farms in Stockbridge, recently gave us a tour of one of the greenhouses.

